Former Liverpool Winger Suso Rejects Talk of AC Milan Exit Amid Interest From Spurs

Spanish forward Suso has played down speculation that he may leave AC Milan, following interest from Tottenham in the 23-year-old.

Suso signed for Milan from Liverpool in 2015, and after a spell on loan at Genoa, has found a place in the Rossoneri's starting lineup.

In a recent press conference, as reported by Calciomercato, Suso spoke of his position in Milan and his future at the club, as well as his take on under pressure boss Vincenzo Montella.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"He [Montella] gave me a lot," Suso revealed. "We're all with him."

Montella clearly sees that Suso has a big part to play in his Milan squad. In their recent 4-1 victory of Chievo, Suso was briefly given the captain's armband towards the end of the game and the player remarked that, "even for a few minutes, it was nice to wear it."

Suso seems to be happy with his role at Milan. When asked to comment about his future, he said: "I renewed recently, Fassone [Milan managing director] did not say anything to me. I feel very important, in my head there is the desire to stay for so long."

Suso stunner!



He turned on the style for AC Milan vs Chievo with a trademark curling strike.



Peach of a left foot 🍑 pic.twitter.com/UJTivP8Ujk — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2017

Suso signed a contract extension in September, which will keep him at the club until 2022. Tottenham, who are reportedly interested in Suso, could yet attempt to activate his release clause, which stands at €50m.