Swansea City Lose 3 Key Players to Injury Ahead of Their Clash With Arsenal This Saturday

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Swansea City have been dealt a huge blow in their preparation for their upcoming game with Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, after losing three key men to injury during the week. 

The Swans will be without summer signings Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches, and left back Martin Olsson, who is today undergoing a scan on the hamstring injury he attained during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United, also looks set to miss out.

Midfield prodigy Sanches, yet to make his mark in the Premier League after his high profile loan from Bayern Munich in the summer, had already been ruled out of the trip to North London with a thigh problem, as had striker Bony with his hamstring issue.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As reported by the club's website, Manager Paul Clement confirmed in his press conference: “Martin is being scanned today, but the initial indication is that he has a small injury in the hamstring. We will wait for the results, but almost certainly he will not be available for the weekend.

“Wilfried is rehabbing. He is clear of the injury now but he needs to get his fitness up and it’s a matter of how long that will take.

“He will not be available for the weekend, but we will see for the Brighton game.

“Renato is not available and I also think next weekend will be a push for him, but he is showing signs of improvement.”

Olsson's injury represents a more pressing dilemma however, as Clement has no further natural left-back's in his senior squad to call on, but he has remained positive regarding his possible options.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“We don’t have a recognised left-back at first-team level who can go straight in because as everybody knows, Stephen Kingsley went to Hull,” he said.

“But we do have players with versatility. Sam Clucas is an obvious one. Kyle Naughton can go across and Angel Rangel can play there, so they are the things I am considering.”

Swansea are currently sitting in 15th position in the league, and will be looking to bounce back from their loss at home to Leicester in the league last time out with a positive result against the gunners, in spite of these setbacks.

