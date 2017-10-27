Kalidou Koulibaly's agent Bruno Satin has insisted that his client is '100%' focussed on his duties with Napoli, and is putting reported links with Barcelona out of his mind.

These comments came after Spanish outlet Diario Sport claimed that the Senegalese defender was close to joining Barcelona next January.

Spanish newspaper Sport have reported that the Catalan side are doing everything in their power to accelerate negotiations with Napoli, and seal the deal for Koulibaly as soon as possible.

However, Satin denied such claims in an interview with Radio Crc (via Football Italia), when he said: “The local newspaper that reported it uses the transfer market to increase sales."

He insisted that Koulibaly has no other focus than his current Italian team, and is committed to preparing for next week's difficult Champions League game against Manchester City - adding: “At this time Kalidou is 100 percent focused on the league and on the return match with (Manchester) City.

“I was at the stadium for the first leg and I saw Napoli play a high-level game where they came close to matching them.”

He also added: "Maurizio Sarri absolutely adores him. Koulibaly has evolved with him and thanks to him, and has now become a certainty for Napoli."

The Senegalese player has been an integral part of the Italian giants' team since 2014, when he joined from Dutch club Genk.

His market value has increased exponentially since the beginning of the new Serie A season, as he's quickly turning into one of the heroes of Napoli's so far impeccable title race.