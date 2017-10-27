Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Predictions & More

Liverpool face a confident Huddersfield Town side on Saturday, in a game that is expected to be tough for both sides. The Reds go into the game off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Spurs, and having last won in the Premier League over a month ago.

As for Huddersfield, they ended a five game winless streak with victory over Jose Mourinho's Manchester United last weekend - giving them a huge confidence boost for their trip to Anfield.

The game will see good friends Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner come up against each other for the first time as opposition managers, with Wagner having worked under Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Classic Encounter

These two teams are yet to play each other in the Premier League era, with Liverpool enjoying success in the top flight while Huddersfield battled away in the lower tiers of English football.

Huddersfield last beat the Reds back in 1959 when both were in the old Division Two, securing a 1-0 home victory.

Their most recent fixture, a third round FA Cup tie, was an exciting game to watch if you were a Liverpool fan, but frustrating for the Terriers.

The home side had multiple chances to win the game against the Reds, but a dozen missed opportunities meant Titi Camara and Dominic Matteo were able to win the game 2-0 for Liverpool.

A similar result on Saturday would be a good catalyst for Liverpool to kick-start their season, but they'll need to work hard to achieve it.

Recent Form

Both sides have endured fairly inconsistent starts to the season, with Liverpool registering 13 points and Huddersfield picking up 12 respectively.

The Terriers were expected to struggle following their promotion to the top flight but have managed admirably so far.

Wagner's side were on a downward slope having not picked up a win in five games, but victory over Manchester United has put them back in form and ready for another giant killing.

As for the Reds, Jurgen Klopp has failed to strengthen his defence over the summer and that is hurting his side at the start of this season.

The Reds are leaking goals, having conceded 16 already - more than 15 teams - and they aren't showing any signs of improving. Their 4-1 defeat at Spurs came on the back of two league draws and they are in dire need of three points.

Team News

Whether or not Dejan Lovren will start for the Reds remains to be seen following his poor performance and early departure against Spurs last weekend.

Klopp may opt for Joe Gomez in place of the Croat, with Trent Alexander-Arnold an option to play right-back. Georginio Wijnaldum is back fit again and expected to come straight back into the side.

As for Huddersfield, they may be without forward Elias Kachunga after he picked up a back injury during their game against Manchester United.

He may still be in contention but is a major doubt - a player they will be bitterly disappointed to be without. Other than Kachunga, Huddersfield are expected to name a similar lineup to the one that beat United last week.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can, Firmino, Salah, Sturridge

Huddersfield Town: Lössl, Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Löwe, Hogg, Williams, van La Parra, Mooy, Ince, Depoitre

Prediction

Huddersfield are coming into the game off the back of a great result against Manchester United and will be full of confidence.

Their forwards will be relishing the chance to get at Liverpool's shaky defence, and an early goal may see the game swing in their favour.

However, despite Klopp's side's poor form in recent weeks, I'd expect Liverpool to bounce back from their defeat at Wembley to pick up a much needed victory over the Terriers.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Huddersfield Town