Barcelona travel to San Mamés on Saturday to face Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga match.

Athletic Bilbao currently sit in 11th place on the La Liga table with 11 points after losing to Leganes 1-0 last week. José Ángel Ziganda's side have just three wins in the first nine matches of the season but center forward Aritz Aduriz and winger Inaki Williams possess enough quality to keep up with Barcelona at home.

Barcelona lead the league with 25 points in nine games and are yet to lose a match all season. Manager Ernesto Valverde will return to Bilbao for the first time after leaving Athletic in the summer. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will return to the lineup after resting for Barcelona's Copa Del Rey match earlier this week.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.