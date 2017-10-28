Furious Mourinho Reportedly Tore Into Man Utd Stars Twice in 2 Days After Terriers Loss

Jose Mourinho ripped into his Manchester United squad twice in the space of 48 hours after their shock defeat to Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

A source close to the club told the Daily Mail that the Red Devils boss flew off the rails naturally after his players succumbed to a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Terriers, but was still fuming when training reconvened after that setback on Monday morning.

Mourinho, who had insisted publically that Huddersfield were the "better team" on the day, reportedly tore strips off his first-team squad and demanded that only a victory over Premier League title rivals Spurs would go some way to earning forgiveness from him.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The source said: "He lost it. He shouted at the players that it wasn’t good enough, and told them there’s an expectation to win at United. He wanted a response out of them."

Mourinho is believed to have questioned his team's hunger and desire to win at the John Smith's Stadium 48 hours earlier, and felt that his players believed that all three points were theirs to be won just by turning up on the day.

Jose Mourinho to #MUTV ahead of facing Tottenham: "I think we are fine, I think we are strong and I think we are ready." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7resnINqoT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2017

That clearly failed to be the case as goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre consigned United to a surprise defeat in Yorkshire.

The Red Devils face Tottenham at Old Trafford in a mouth watering match on Saturday lunchtime buoyed by the news that prolific Spurs striker Harry Kane will miss the clash due to a hamstring strain.

Mourinho, though, will expect a response from his charges and will hope that any victory over Mauricio Pochettino's men will send out a clear message to the rest of the league's big hitters.

United lie five points off bitter city rivals Manchester City after nine games this term, and need to beat the Lilywhites to prevent the gap from widening even at this early stage of the campaign.

