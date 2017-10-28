VIDEO: Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge Reacts to His FIFA 18 Pace Rating & It's Hilarious

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Following the release of FIFA 18 on the 28th September, the ratings for players within the game always seems to cause debate. 

Players are usually unhappy with ratings given to them by the EA franchise, although their reactions aren't usually as hilarious as the reaction of Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge. 

FBL-ENG-WC2018-QUALIFIER-TRAINING

In a segment on FATV titled 'Roommates', both himself and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling aimed to prove how well they both knew each other. 

Sterling was asked to guess Sturridge's best stat on his FIFA 18 FUT card. Believing his pace was his best attribute, it turns out Sturridge's best trait was his shooting at 82. 

Perplexed by this, Sterling wanted to know what Sturridge's pace was and it was lower than both thought. 

Sturridge said: '79? Don’t disrespect my pace like that, bro, I’m minimum eighty.'

He was then told that his pace was even lower, down to 76, something that Sturridge took very personally. 

He continued, stating: 'Whoever put 76 down there… It’s a disrespect to my credibility, it’s a disrespect to my integrity, to my name.

'Whoever works at FIFA, they need firing. They need firing - seriously.'

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters