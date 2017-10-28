VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Cracks Up Thierry Henry After Dig Over Not Being on Man Utd Legends Wall

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has once again furthered his reputation as more than just a talented footballer, proving once again that he is also somewhat on a one-liner specialist. 

The talismanic Swede is soon to return to Premier League football, after recovering from a horror injury that has kept him out of action since the end of last season.

In a Sky Sports interview with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, via Soccer AM's official twitter page, Ibrahimović was quizzed on a number of topics ahead of his much-anticipated Old Trafford return. When asked why his picture wasn't on the infamous Aon Training Ground Complex wall, the former Barcelona man responded in typically charismatic fashion, claiming:

"You know why? (I'm not on the wall). Because they still don't know how God is looking".

The Malmo-born superstar certainly has the stats to back up his brazen confidence - having scored goals wherever his illustrious career has taken him. 

Scoring 57 goals in 88 league games at Inter, 113 in 122 at Paris Saint-Germain and 17 in 28 at United thus far, Ibrahimović has showcased his talents across Europe in emphatic style during is career.

The 36-year-old has also won trophies across Europe, winning four titles in Ligues, four from Serie A, and one in Spain. 

Zlatan will be eager to continue his impressive haul this season, as Manchester United look to push their fierce local rivals all the way in the Premier League title race. 

