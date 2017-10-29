BVB Sporting Director Michael Zorc Slams His Team's 'Smug & Pompous' Display Against Hannover

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has slammed his team's attitude and approach to their 4-2 defeat to Hannover, labelling it as 'smug and pompous'.

BVB were knocked off top spot by Bayern Munich as they slipped up, after they were victorious at home against RB Leipzig.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

It's safe to say Zorc was thoroughly unimpressed with Peter Bosz's team's showing, and speaking to BILD after the game, via Goal, he raged: "I am speechless about the performance. This was smug and pompous. So you cannot win a game in the Bundesliga this way."

Dortmund came back twice against their opponent's during Saturday's game, but a Dan-Axel Zagadou red card appeared to be the pivotal moment in the match, tipping the balance in Hannover's favour.

Defeat at the HDI-Arena means it is now just one win in their last five for title contenders Dortmund, and returning defender Marcel Schmelzer seemed to concur with Zorc, adding: "We have to discuss a few things. Such a performance cannot be.


"We must improve the attitude! We must all ask ourselves. This was a real setback, we have messed up the table ourselves."

Dortmund flew out of the traps for the new season, winning six out of their first seven and conceding just once, but a poor October has seen a resurgent Bayern claw back the deficit in ther Bundesliga table.

