Man City Midfielder Yaya Toure Needs One More Champions League Win to Retire Happy

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has insisted that he will only be fully happy with his career if he able to add another Champions League winners medal to his collection.

The 34-year-old has already been able to get his hands on the European elite trophy once in his lifetime, being part of the Barcelona squad that overcame Manchester United 2-0 in 2009, however has yet to get further than the last four since joining the Citizens.

The Ivory Coast international has lifted two Premier Leagues, two EFL Cups and the FA Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium after making the switch to England from Spain in 2010 for around £27m.

Yaya Touré on the Carabao Cup ball: "They can do better than that. It’s too light. Even in my country, they can’t use those kind of balls." pic.twitter.com/SuPKjv9LH9 — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 25, 2017

But admits his career happiness hangs of one more Champions League success whilst at City before he can retire fulfilled and believes that the north west club are finally showing the qualities needed in order to do that.

"I want the Champions League again – so badly", the former Barca and Monaco man told The Mirror.

"I have won everything in England with City and now I want something that is really special for the fans and the club.

"I have been lucky enough to win some important trophies for my clubs and also Ivory Coast. But the Champions League is special. To be happy, I really need to win it again."

"To be honest, the Champions League is the most difficult competition in football. It is so hard to predict who will win it because all the teams have great quality.

"You have to be focused for every game because teams like Barcelona, [Real] Madrid and Juventus are excellent teams who are better than the teams we face in England.

"Experience is so important – and we have that now."

City's 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion secured the best ever start in Premier League history, with Pep Guardiola's side taking 28 points from their opening 10 games and securing a goal difference of 29.

Most points won after 10 games in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



🇪🇸 Barcelona (28)

🇬🇧 Man City (28)

🇮🇹 Napoli (28)



Top of the pile. pic.twitter.com/vN8nuBdpcQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 28, 2017

In Europe they have also shown their true quality by claiming three wins from three, and will qualify for the last 16 if they are able to avoid defeat when they take the tricky trip to Napoli midweek.

"I can see the progress the team has made", Toure added.

"At the moment, we are doing very well against some good European teams. But the big tests are the big teams like Barca, Madrid, Juventus, Bayern [Munich] and Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are one of the top teams now but we have to prove it. I am very excited because we want to play Madrid and Barca to show where we are.

"Playing in Napoli is horrible. It is so, so difficult for the opponent because the fans there are so good.

"The stadium is massive and the atmosphere is very intense. But I think we can play a good game like the one in Manchester.

"They came here and made it very difficult in the end, but I think we have a team that might be more dangerous away from home.

"When teams attack us, we can make the most of the space they leave at the back. With players of the speed of Raheem [Sterling], [Leroy] Sane and [Sergio] Aguero, we can attack the space."