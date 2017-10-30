12 Funniest Tweets About the Astros' Completely Absurd 13-12 Win in Game 5

Never before have I seen a baseball game like this.

If, during the middle of the ninth inning, Deshaun Watson ran onto the field, scrambled for 15 seconds, and chucked a touchdown, I would not have batted an eye.

Everyone homered. No one made any outs. A slightly faster man than Brian McCann pinch ran and scored in the bottom of the 10th on an Alex Bregman (who else?) single.

How can you top this? You can't. No one can. Sports are better than they've ever been. And we're supposed to be mad the balls are juiced?

Legally, I can't even believe we got here.

Huh. Game must've got off on a technicality.

This cracked-out baby is all of us right now, thinking about work (!) in the morning (!!).

But give Houston credit. The balls were juiced, the bats were made of metal, but hey, the game still has to get played between the lines.

As things dragged deeper and deeper into a pit of pure joy, some wondered if we'd even be able to eat Almond Joys and Reese's Cups on Tuesday.

4 Y/O: “Dad, it’s time to go trick-or-treating!”

Dad: “Baxtyn, it’s 52-52 in the top of the 47th and Puig is up.”#WorldSeries — Emily Polglaze (@enpolglaze) October 30, 2017

WE'RE BUSY, KIDS! SHADDUP!

It’s Tuesday morning.



It’s 8AM.



The score is tied at 62.



On the mound the cotton candy guy from section 110. #WorldSeries — Baseball Vault™ (@BallplayerVault) October 30, 2017

Hey, no excuses. This game was pure, uncut baseball. And papa needs more.

Did you see every dinger? You probably didn't see every dinger.

People who have homered in #WorldSeries Game 5:



Corey Seager

Justin Turner

Jose Altuve

Carlos Correa

Yuli Gurriel

George Bush

JJ Watt — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 30, 2017

It was a long game, ladies and gentlemen.

How long was it?!

Orel Hershiser started this game for the Dodgers — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) October 30, 2017

I said, HOW. LONG. WAS IT?!

When this game started Kevin Spacey was straight. #WorldSeries — 🦌 (4-2) vs ⚡(3-3) (@ZaqariiTV) October 30, 2017

By the time it actually did end, the real final score blew us away.

Final Score: Astros 41, Dodgers 38



A crazy game won by the Astro...oh wait that was the Texans score. It was only 13-12. Hard to believe. — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 30, 2017

Not a typo.

Not gonna lie: we went from Rowengartner to Full Zimmer over here.

Me when this game began vs. me now #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/tavph8CoQb — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 30, 2017

We're all on the edge of our seats. But this game matters a LITTLE more to one specific person.

Kevin Durant just wanna know if he's signing with the Dodgers or Astros next season #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/JZ41GZ2z55 — Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) October 30, 2017

Case closed. Baseball's good, y'all.