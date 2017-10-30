Michael Keane Hospitalised With 'Really Nasty' Leg Infection From Gash in EFL Cup Tie

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Everton defender Michael Keane is in hospital after a nasty infection spread up his leg as a result of a gash picked up in his side's EFL Cup tie against Sunderland last month, according to Sky Sports.

24-year-old Keane missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Leicester as a result of the infection, and it's currently unclear when he will return to the starting lineup.

Keane has played six games since the gash both for both club and country, but Toffees caretaker boss David Unsworth confirmed Keane's emission from the squad on Sunday was a result of the defender being in hospital due to the infection from the gash.

He said after the Leicester defeat: "Michael got a knock; a really bad gash against Sunderland, and it got infected and spread up his leg. It's been really, really nasty and he's been hospitalised. We got some good news when we got to the ground that there's been a big improvement, so hopefully he can be available for Sunday's game."

Everton face a crunch Europa League trip to Lyon on Thursday where defeat could ultimately eliminate them, and then host Watford next Sunday as the big spending Merseysider's look to move away from the drop zone.

