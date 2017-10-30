Neymar Reportedly Regrets World-Record Move to PSG From Barcelona

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Brazil star Neymar hasn't been at Paris Saint-Germain very long, but he is already believed to be unhappy at his new side and is beginning to regret his summer move from Barcelona.

The forward recently left Barca for the Ligue 1 side for a world-record €222m fee, despite the Catalan side trying to block the move. He has already scored 10 goals and registered seven assists for the French giants, yet is said to be disenchanted with life in France at the moment.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Brazilian has had problems with teammate Edinson Cavani and is reported as being unhappy with Unai Emery's tactics as well.

Neymar has also faced disciplinary problems, having gotten himself sent off during his last encounter in the French league.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

La Porteria, a Catalan TV station, tweeted: "La Porteria understands that the Brazilian regrets having left Barça and misses his life in Barcelona.

"The player is unhappy with Emery and his methods. The player's environment does not feel comfortable in Paris either."

As to what led to those suggestions, they are yet to reveal. But, meanwhile, Emery has warned the former Barca star to avoid the traps that opposing players will attempt to push him into.

"He's an intelligent player, conscious of all that he suffers," the manager said. "Last Sunday will teach him a lesson.

"Marseille players pushed him, fouled him. It's important referees control that. But he should not fall victim to the provocation, although I understand players are humans."

