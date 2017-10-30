Former Bolton, Crystal Palace and England boss Sam Allardyce has admitted that he would potentially be interested in taking the vacant manager's job at Everton should the club make contact in the wake of Ronald Koeman's recent sacking.

"I'd have to consider that if that phone call happens," Allardyce told beIN SPORTS, also revealing in the same interview that he might be similarly interested in taking over the USA national team.

Everton temporarily appointed Under-23 coach and former Toffees player David Unsworth as an interim manager and so, for the time being at least, 'Big Sam' is keen to stress that "there is no point speculating".

Allardyce has saved Crystal Palace and Sunderland from relegation in recent seasons, while his Bolton Wanderers side flirted with the drop in 2001/02 and 2002/03 before later enjoying several top half finishes and European qualifications.

If anyone is the 'perfect' candidate for the job as things stand, it could well be Allardyce.

"It's really going to be tough for Everton to get out of that position because as a team collectively they can't keep a clean sheet and can't score," he explained. "Those are the two problems, if you resolve one, you'll end up resolving the other and that starts with the clean sheet."

He went on to offer, "I've been in this position a number of times in the last three clubs I've had. I'd just put the team back to basics and show them what exactly what it takes to get out of this position.

"You look at the strengths and weaknesses of the side and promote the strengths, build the confidence, but stick to a basic game where you make fewer mistakes than the opposition, try and get the clean sheet and go from there."