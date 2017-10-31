Despite all the talk of the U.S. Soccer presidential campaign, you could argue the most important executive in U.S. Soccer has been another figure, Dan Flynn, the CEO and general secretary since 2000.

Flynn has been responsible for taking U.S. Soccer from a deficit to its current surplus in excess of $130 million. Multiple sources say Flynn was planning to leave his position at U.S. Soccer next year, not least because he’s 62 and had a heart transplant not long ago. But those plans have changed with the U.S. men’s failure to qualify for the World Cup. If a new president is elected in February, Flynn wants to provide some stability on the business side during what is now an unstable time.

Flynn is appointed by the U.S. Soccer board and has a salary in the high six-figures.

