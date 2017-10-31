Juventus Boss Allegri Claims 'Eccentric' Mandzukic Would Make a Great Defender

October 31, 2017

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has praised Mario Mandzukic's versatility as the Croatian nears his 100th game in a Bianconeri shirt - admitting that while he'd fit in well at the heart of defence - the goalkeeper slot is saved for Stefano Sturaro.

It's only taken Mandzukic just over two years to muster his 100th appearance (which should arrive against Sporting this week), and after spending much of last season on the left wing due to Marko Pjaca's ligament injury, Allegri has spoken volumes of Mandzukic's genuine desire to play football:

"He can do the central defender, I think he could do well, too. He is an eccentric player, who wants to play everywhere and determines why he is a heavy player", states Allegri, as reported in Calciomercato.

"This is one of the reasons why he plays a lot, but despite his malice, he is a bit crazy as he looks, he is also a great guy."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Despite belief that the 31-year-old could give Giorgio Chiellini a rest every now and then, Allegri seems to think that the goalkeeping spot, when it comes to his outfield players, belongs to Stefano Sturaro:

"The goalkeeper does well Sturaro, Sturaro is good at the goalkeeper, it could be a solution. We have two who are the best in the world so I'm also lucky to have them."

By Juve's sky high standards, this season hasn't gone as well as it should have so far. Sat third in Serie A, the Turin outfit are three points adrift of table toppers Napoli. 

Allegri's men are also stuck in second in group D of their Champions League campaign - three points behind Barcelona.

