Barcelona Confirm That Sergi Roberto Will Undergo Tests Following Hamstring Strain in Athens

Versatile Barcelona star Sergi Roberto is set to undergo further tests to assess the extent of his injuries after pulling up in their Champions League group stage match with Olympiakos.

The club confirmed on their website that Roberto's next set of tests, which are due to take place on Wednesday, should reveal the extent of his injuries.

📋 INJURY NEWS: Details of Sergi Roberto's thigh injury #OlympiacosBarça https://t.co/mHonwntnsr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 31, 2017

It is believed that the Spaniard has suffered a hamstring injury, Roberto being forced off the pitch just before half-time at the Karaiskakis Stadium. Despite being replaced by former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw in the Greek capital.





The 25-year-old Roberto, who is often played in midfield or at right-back for Barca, has joined a long list of players ruled out through injury for the Blaugrana, with Aleix Vidal (ankle), Andrés Iniesta (hamstring), Rafinha (knee) and Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) all missing at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona fail to score in a #UCL group stage match for the first time since December 2012. pic.twitter.com/8T590sPh1Q — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 31, 2017

Their stalemate in Athens was only the second time Barcelona dropped points across all competitions in October, a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid earlier in the month proving to be enough to help extend their lead over Real Madrid to eight points in the La Liga table.

The Catalonians return to domestic action this weekend when Eduardo Berizzo's Sevilla travel to Barcelona on Saturday.

The visitors will be looking to cause an upset ahead of the international break and leapfrog Atlético or Real in the league table, the two Madrid sides currently sat one point clear of Los Rojiblancos.