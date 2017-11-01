Dani Alves Reveals How Close He Came to Joining Liverpool Earlier in His Career

Three-time Champions League winner Dani Alves has revealed just how close he came to joining Liverpool earlier in his career, claiming that he 'pretty much had an agreement' with the Reds.

Alves, who was once again named in the FIFA World XI for 2017 that was revealed earlier this month, was still at Sevilla at the time. It was 2006 and the proposed move to Anfield would have seen him join the side that reached the Champions League final at the end of 2006/07.

"I pretty much had an agreement with Liverpool", Alves explained to FourFourTwo.

"But for whatever reason it didn't happen at the last moment and I really don't know why, as I wasn't the one conducting the negotiations. I had other people representing me back then."

Liverpool had signed Jan Kromkamp with little success the preceding January and needed competition for Steve Finnan. Having missed out on Alves, manager Rafa Benitez brought in Alvaro Arbeloa a few months later and had signed Glen Johnson for nearly £20m by 2009.

As for Alves, after his proposed move to Liverpool fell through, he admits he could also have joined Chelsea or Real Madrid later on, but for more stalled and failed negotiations.

"Something similar happened later in my career with Chelsea and Real Madrid," he recalled.

"Of course, it all worked out happily for the Cules [Barcelona supporters] in the end, and also for me as I was able to write an amazing story at the Camp Nou instead."

He eventually left Sevilla in the summer of 2008 to join Barcelona. He played 54 times in all competitions in his debut season, helping the club to an historic La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble and doing it again six years later.