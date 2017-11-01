Liverpool target Stefan de Vrij is hoping to have a better understanding of his future by Friday, with the defender's current contract with Lazio due to expire at the end of the season and negotiations over a new deal having stalled.

According to reports by TalkSport, this has sparked interest from Liverpool, as well as Italian champions Juventus, who are both eager to sign the Dutchman for free in the summer. Lazio are desperate for De Vrij to agree new terms and a meeting is schedule for Friday.

The centre-back's agent is traveling to Rome to meet with chiefs from the Italian club as they look to finally sort out his client's future. The cause for the delay in signing a new contract is believed to be a release clause in De Vrij's new contract, with Lazio and the player unable to agree on the amount it should be set at.

Lazio are intent on the fee being around €45m in the 25-year-old's new contract, but his advisers are insisting that the buy-out clause be much lower - a fee worth around €25m. De Vrij played a key role in the 2-1 win over reigning champions Juventus earlier this month and after that game he confirmed that he is hoping to extend his stay in Rome.

He said: "Besides playing well as a team there are also a lot of friendships among us, this is a really nice thing. I'm very happy to be here.

"We are talking to the club right now and I hope to find an agreement. You never know what will happen. My intention is to grow and improve and make the best decision for my career."

It seems De Vrij might be Klopp's alternative if further attempts to sign Van Dijk prove to be unfruitful again. De Vrij has made 79 appearances in all competitions for Lazio since his £6m transfer from Feyenoord in July 2014, and lifted the Supercoppa Italiana last season.