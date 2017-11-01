The Stat That Proves Eden Hazard Is the Champions League Creation King So Far This Term

It would be a tad unfair to suggest that Chelsea hugely missed Eden Hazard's attacking influence during the early weeks of this season.

True, the Belgian forward's presence on the pitch could have prevented the Blues from falling to a shock opening day defeat against Burnley on home turf, but the reigning Premier League champions weren't too shabby in his absence.

The 26-year-old is still a vital cog in Antonio Conte's side though and judging by this stat from OptaJoe about his form in the Champions League, Hazard appears to be getting back to his best following a lengthy lay off after breaking his ankle:

13 - Eden Hazard has created more goalscoring chances than any other player this season in the Champions League (13). Silky. pic.twitter.com/mbBIO5hlUB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2017

Considering the world class talent on show in UEFA's big-money club tournament - we're looking at you Messrs Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and De Bruyne - Hazard trumps them all when it comes to selflessly setting up his teammates.

Does it mean that Chelsea are starting to rely heavily on Hazard again now that he's back and fully fit? Possibly, but then who wouldn't want to involve Hazard as much as possible in attacking phases of play?

He has the creativity, eye for a pass, pace and shooting power to cause serious problems to opposition defences and Conte will hope he continues to both score and assist as much as possible this term.

