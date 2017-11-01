VIDEO: Marco Reus Provides Positive Update on Knee Injury in Instagram Footage

If there's a top level footballer who deserves a break from being plagued by injuries then it has to be Marco Reus.

The Borussia Dortmund star has endured plenty of setbacks, knocks and long-term issues over the past two seasons, and currently finds himself sidelined with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament picked up on the final day of last term.

Reus isn't expected to be back on the pitch for the first team until next March, but, judging by this latest video on his official Instagram account, his rehabilitation programme is going pretty well:

Ohhhh maaaaaaaan🙋‍♂️ can’t believe it👀... #stepbystep#longway2go#np 🙅‍♂️ A post shared by marcinho11 (@marcinho11) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

It's been just over five months since the 28-year-old forward was struck down with his latest injury, but the fact that he's now jogging on a treadmill is certainly boding well for his recovery.

It'll be a good while before Reus is even close to his peak form and fitness again, and it will be touch and go to see if he has finally put his injury nightmares behind him.

The Germany international has plenty of support at club and national side level though, and it'll be great to see a truly remarkable player back on the field of play in the not-too-distant future.

