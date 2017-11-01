VIDEO: Marco Reus Provides Positive Update on Knee Injury in Instagram Footage

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

If there's a top level footballer who deserves a break from being plagued by injuries then it has to be Marco Reus.

The Borussia Dortmund star has endured plenty of setbacks, knocks and long-term issues over the past two seasons, and currently finds himself sidelined with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament picked up on the final day of last term.

Reus isn't expected to be back on the pitch for the first team until next March, but, judging by this latest video on his official Instagram account, his rehabilitation programme is going pretty well:

Ohhhh maaaaaaaan🙋‍♂️ can’t believe it👀... #stepbystep#longway2go#np 🙅‍♂️

A post shared by marcinho11 (@marcinho11) on

It's been just over five months since the 28-year-old forward was struck down with his latest injury, but the fact that he's now jogging on a treadmill is certainly boding well for his recovery.

It'll be a good while before Reus is even close to his peak form and fitness again, and it will be touch and go to see if he has finally put his injury nightmares behind him.

The Germany international has plenty of support at club and national side level though, and it'll be great to see a truly remarkable player back on the field of play in the not-too-distant future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters