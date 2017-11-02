AEK Athens 0-0 AC Milan: Goalless Draw Leaves Both Sides in the Qualification Places of Group D

AC Milan were held to another goalless draw against AEK Athens on Thursday night in a contest of very few chances that leaves both sides in the qualifying positions of Europa League Group D.

Young stars Andre Silva and Manuel Locatelli returned to the Milan starting line-up after being benched for the 2-0 loss to Juventus, with Leonardo Bonucci also starting despite his domestic suspension for a red card against Genoa.

AEK were without their captain Petros Mantalos after he sadly tore his ACL for the second time in his career on the weekend against Panionios.

Milan have won the European Cup twice at the Athens Olympic Stadium and they could have guaranteed their promotion from Group D if their good fortune continued with three points tonight.

The first shot of the match came in the 12th minute as AEK right wing-back Rodrigo Galo dragged a long range volley across Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal and just past his right-hand post.

Helder Lopes then led AEK on a counter attack from a Milan corner a few minutes later but ended up driving his shot straight at Donnarumma. That was pretty much it for the first-half, with the only other action being yellow cards for Manuel Locatelli and Mateo Musacchio.

The sides played out a 0-0 draw at the San Siro in the last match-week and this game always looked to be heading to the same result - forcing Vincenzo Montella to bring on Suso for Patrick Cutrone at the break.





There was finally some purpose and penetration in the 57th minute as a defence splitting pass from Locatelli sent his defensive midfield partner Riccardo Montolivo through on goal but the Italian's shot cannoned off the base of the post.





In the final minute, AEK skipper Jakob Johansson drove forward from midfield and unleashed a wicked strike from range but the swerve on the ball meant it flew just the wrong side of the post - the last real effort of a rather dull 0-0 draw.

Milan continued to look as disjointed as they have all season and really struggled to conjure any momentum in a game which they could have used to improve their poor run of form.





However, they remain top of their group and are still expected to win it as they welcome Rapid Vienna - the team they beat 5-1 in their last European away game - to the San Siro for their next match.