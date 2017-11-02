Cheeky Gary Lineker Simply Cannot Resist Poking Fun at Karim Benzema During Spurs Heroics

Much has been made of the Gary Lineker-Karim Benzema 'feud' since the former England striker labelled him 'a tad overrated.'

Many moved to agree with the 56-year-old, while others, including the striker's manager at Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane, didn't take too kindly.

The former midfield star blasted Lineker for his remarks and branded his compatriot as 'the best' in an admirable show of defiance and support, and Benzema himself responded by saying he was 'embarrassed' for the Match of the Day host.

The former Lyon star was clearly irked, and even went as far as to accuse Lineker of 'spreading hate.' Real Madrid faced Tottenham at Wembley in the Champions League on Wednesday, providing Benzema with the perfect opportunity to silence his haters and Lineker in particular.

It was not the night he or his teammates were hoping for though, as Mauricio Pochettino's side turned them over 3-1 to qualify for the last 16 stage.

Picked to start, Benzema was largely ineffective on the night, something he really would have wanted to avoid, and after the game cheeky Lineker took his opportunity with both hands. He tweeted with a wink emoji: "Double Alli makes it 2-0. Surely Zidane will bring on Benzema now."

It hasn't been the best of starts to a season for the 29-year-old, who has scored only one goal and squandered numerous good chances so far for Los Blancos.

