Palpable Discord: Antonio Conte & Roman Abramovich No Longer on Speaking Terms Amid Reported Crisis

Antonio Conte's relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reached an all-time low, with the pair reportedly having ceased all direct communication.

The Blues looked to be ready for a neat run of wins after victories over Watford, Everton and Bournemouth in recent weeks, but a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma has sent them crashing back to earth, leading many to suggest that there is an ongoing crisis at the club.

According to Marca, Conte will not be in charge at Chelsea next season - if he does survive this one - despite taking the Londoners from one of their lowest points in recent history to the summit of the Premier League in the space of one season.

There are reported differences between the manager and some of his squad members, while his beef with Spain striker Diego Costa did not go down well the Russian magnate.

The Spanish paper claim that Abramovich has already decided to get rid of the Italian and has distanced himself, just like he did with Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho before firing them.

Conte's relationship with the owner is said to have broken down during the summer, with the former Juventus boss getting angry over the lack of transfer activity and the Russian's stance over Costa. He is believed to have come very close to quitting the club, but Marina Granovskaia managed to soothe things over.

As things stand, per Marca, all communication between the owner and coach goes through Granovskaia.

Conte, though, will hope for an improved performance from his players when they face Manchester United on Sunday, as a loss could all but oust them from the title race.