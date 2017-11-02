REVEALED: What Lionel Messi Said During Heated Row With Olympiacos Player Alberto Botia

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Marca have revealed what Lionel Messi said to Olympiacos defender Alberto Botia during Tuesday's goalless draw in the Champions League.

It was a frustrating game for the Catalans in the Greek capital, and the Argentine was kicked and fouled all night as the hosts used brutal tactics to restrict him from producing his usual magic. Messi eventually lost his rag when defender Botia appeared to apologise for his team's intense defensive style.

After Botia attempted an apology, an infuriated Messi reportedly replied: "No, now that's not worth it, first the first and now the second, then you come to the dressing room, then you tell me off." The moment of Messi's reaction was caught on camera as Barca failed to score in a Champions League group stage game for the first time in five years.

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez also endured a frustrating night, missing numerous chances as his personal dip in form continues. He was also involved in a scuffle after growing frustrated with the continuous fouls on teammate Messi, though the point leaves the Catalans top of Group D on 10 points, and need only a point from their remaining games to qualify.

The point was actually Olympiakos' first in this season's competition, though even dropping into the Europa League looks unlikely with games against Sporting Lisbon and Juventus to come.

