Roy Keane Fires Shots at Liverpool as He Insists the Reds 'Are Going Nowhere Fast'

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has taken another swing at Liverpool as he proclaimed that the Merseyside outfit will not be competing for any silverware this season, as they are simply 'drifting nowhere'.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured a comfortable 3-0 Champions League win over Maribor on Tuesday - following second half goals from Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge - making it back-to-back home victories for the Reds following their identical victory against Huddersfield in the league four days prior.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, despite Liverpool having lost only three games so far this season the Republic of Ireland assistant manager is less than impressed with what he has seen from Klopp's men, and he has predicted a season of languishing behind the title favourites for the Reds.

Speaking to ITV, via Goal, Keane said: "It's hard to figure out Liverpool at the moment. It's hard to get excited about them. To me, they are going nowhere fast.

"They're neat and tidy, but defensively... come the end of the season when the prizes are being given out, Liverpool will be nowhere near them.

"If Liverpool were playing out in my back garden, I wouldn't watch them. They're just drifting. Drifting nowhere."

Liverpool currently sit atop of their Champions League group and are now just one victory away from securing a place in the knockout stages, while they also occupy sixth position in the Premier League ahead of their visit to a struggling West Ham side on Saturday.