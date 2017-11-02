Stat Shows Mohamed Salah Ranks Among Liverpool's All-Time Goalscoring Elite After Impressive Start

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Since Mohamed Salah's €42m move from Roma in the summer, the mercurial Egyptian has become a key figure in Liverpool's quest for silverware this season.

Having grabbed the opener against Maribor in midweek, the 25-year-old continues to delight the Kop with his goalscoring exploits and his desire in everything he does. 


Into double figures for the season already, Salah's goal against Maribor has cemented Salah's place in Liverpool folklore, as this stat from Andrew Beasley exemplifies.

Although it may be too early to say that Mohammed Salah will reach the legendary status of the strikers on that list, Liverpool fans will be hoping it is a sign of great things to come. 

With five goals and two assists in the Premier League, as well as five goals in the Champions league, it has certainly been a storming start for Mohamed Salah, who's second spell in England is turning out to be a hugely successful move for both him, and Liverpool.

Salah and Liverpool face a trip down south to face West Ham on Saturday evening, and their star striker will be hoping to add to his collection of goals so far. 

🔟 goals for the Reds ⚽️

A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on

The Reds will be hoping to keep pace with the top five, while Slaven Bilic's side will be looking to move clear of any danger of slipping into the relegation zone after a very slow start to the season.

More Soccer

