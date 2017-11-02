Veteran Forward Fernando Torres Set for Atletico Madrid Exit Door in January Window

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has reportedly made the decision to leave his current side in January, in search of regular first team football.

According to El Larguero, the Spaniard has been left on the periphery of Diego Simeone's plans this season with the relationship between the pair said to be deteriorating. The imminent arrival of Diego Costa is set to further limit his chances at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018.

The 33-year-old striker is seemingly set to depart from his boyhood club for the second time in his career, with offers reportedly on the table from clubs in the United States and China.

Cadena SER stating this evening that Fernando Torres has decided he will LEAVE Atlético Madrid n January. Has offers from USA and China pic.twitter.com/G7ZMFUhWwT — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) November 1, 2017

Torres had been with Atletico for 12 years before he made the switch to the Premier League in 2007, initially with success for Liverpool before going on to join Chelsea where his career started to stutter.

The Spaniard then returned to Atletico for his second spell in 2015, initially on loan from AC Milan, where he made 115 appearances in his first three seasons back at the club. However, Torres has played just 332 minutes for Los Rojiblancos this season.

Torres has been named in the starting line-up on just two occasions this season, first in the league opener against Girona, and in last week's Copa del Rey clash with Elche, but the striker has yet to open his account this season.

To add insult to injury, the player which has seemingly forced Torres's hand in the matter, Costa has been using the 33-year-old's gym to gain match fitness ahead of his official transfer to Atletico in January.