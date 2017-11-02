West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Hints at a Starting XI Return for Andy Carroll Against Liverpool

West Ham forward Andy Carroll could return to the Hammers' starting eleven for their home fixture against Liverpool this Saturday at the London Stadium.

Slaven Bilic was talking to the media ahead of the fixture at the weekend, quoted by the club's website, and said: "They are a very good team who play offensive football, which can leave them a little open at the back. If you have a good transition and players in the right positions you can hurt them."





Bilic then outlined the target man as one of his danger men who could 'hurt' the Reds on Saturday: "Andy Carroll is definitely one of our players who can hurt them."

West Ham Have '3 Unlikely Managers' on Shortlist to Replace Slaven Bilic if He Is Sacked https://t.co/j5O0NSZfO8 — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) November 2, 2017

West Ham have been undefeated in their last two fixtures after it was reported that the Hammer's boss could be shown the door if results didn't improve. But they did, producing a stunning comeback against Tottenham and almost beating Crystal Palace - only to concede a last-minute equaliser.

The English centre-forward hasn't managed to find the target for West Ham in the Premier League this season in five appearances but will be hoping to make a point to his former employers.

Carroll didn't have the best of times during his time at the Merseyside club when he signed for a club record fee of £36m.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In 58 games for Liverpool in all competitions the 28-year-old only managed to score eleven times for the club - and is competing for a place in the Hammers' starting lineup against Javier Hernandez, who joined the Hammers in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen.