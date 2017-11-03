Newcastle United have joined fellow Premier League club Arsenal in the chase for MLS star midfielder Miguel Almiron, according to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato.

The 23-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Atlanta United, has taken the American league by storm this season, playing an instrumental role in his side's fourth place Eastern Conference finish, as well as chipping in with nine goals during his 30 appearances.

The Paraguay international, who made his debut in 2015, attracted the attention of many during his national side's Under-23 World Cup win in 2013, impressing the White and Reds' setup so much they awarded him his inaugural cap at the age of 21.

It seems Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is keen to sure up his midfield, particularly with the holes shown in the Tynesiders' drab attacking play during their 1-0 defeat to Burley on Monday in loanee and future permanent signing Mikel Merino's absence.

Alongside this, the unreliability of creator Jonjo Shelvey's discipline, something that has already come to fruition so far this term after the Englishman's spat with Dele Alli on the opening weekend, has provided cause for concern for the Spaniard.

However, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is also tempted by Almiron once again, after the north Londoners were previously linked with the Paraguayan during the summer.

There were reports that the Gunners were preparing to table a bid in the final moments of the most recent transfer window, however no such actions were taken by the Emirates Stadium hierarchy.

But the duo of Premier League sides will also have Serie A giants Inter Milan to contend with, who are suspected to be also interested in the 23-year-old.