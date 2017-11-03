Christian Fuchs Says He Felt Like He Was Playing for the 'Old Leicester' Against Everton

Christian Fuchs has admitted that he felt like he was playing for the 'old Leicester' int he second half against Everton last weekend, as the Foxes look to rediscover their form.

The Midlands club have three back-to-back wins for the first time this season, and an unbeaten run of five games has seen Claude Puel's side climb to eleventh in the table. When discussing his side's recent form with the club's website, the defender insisted that he and his teammates are now focussed on building momentum.

"It feels good obviously with the clean sheet in the last game against Everton," he said. "In the second half we were sitting back and defending. It felt like the old Leicester."

It is unsurprising that the clean sheet was well received amongst the Leicester players, as it was only the third time this season that they have finished a league game without conceding a goal.

Fuchs continued: “We’re trying to create momentum right now. The confidence is high, but it’s down to us to maintain that and stay focused on each game. What's important is that we keep going, keep winning and getting points."

When speaking about Leicester's upcoming trip to Stoke, Fuchs explained that Leicester are focused on the result, saying: "We're trying to go there and win the game. In the end, if we win the game, I don't care how it works out."