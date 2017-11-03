Deportivo vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Recent History, Key Battles, Team News and More

Deportivo play host to Atletico Madrid on Saturday afternoon, with both teams looking to walk away with all three points to improve their positions at either end of the table.

Atletico Madrid currently sit in fourth place alongside neighbours Real, with both Madrid sides eight points behind league leaders Barcelona. Simeone's side have struggled to dominate games this season, and have been held to five draws in their opening 10 games.

Meanwhile, Deportivo have only managed to 11 points in their first 10 games, and currently sit five points clear of the relegation zone. The home side will be looking to cause an upset to prevent any danger of slipping closer to the relegation places.

Recent History

Deportivo proved to be Atletico's bogey team last season, holding them to a 1-1 draw in the home fixture before Atletico scraped past the Galicians by a single goal in the return fixture.

Key Battle





Antoine Griezmann vs Fabian Schar

If Deportivo are looking to walk away from Saturday's game with anything, they will need to contain Atletico's attacking threat; especially their star man Antoine Griezmann.

Former Basel and Hoffenheim defender Fabian Schar will be facing the Frenchman for the first time in La Liga since joining in the summer, and he will certainly be put through his paces, with Griezmann providing a serious threat, even when his side aren't performing at their best.

Team News

Atletico will be without their creative anchor Koke, while Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco is ruled out once again with a knee injury. Angel Correa will take his place on the wing as he did midweek, while Thomas Partey will slot in alongside Gabi in the centre of midfield after impressing against Qarabag on Tuesday.

Carles Gil and Adrian Lopez are both out for Deportivo, while Ruben Martinez is doubtful.





Potential Deportivo Lineup: Pantilimon, Juanfran, Schar, Sidnei, Luisinho, Guilherme, Borges, Cartabia, Valverde, Bakkali, Perez

Potential Atletico Madrid Lineup: Oblak, Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Filipe Luis, Correa, Thomas, Gabi, Saul, Griezmann, Gameiro

Prediction





Diego Simeone will be desperate to grab all three points with his side in danger of slipping into fifth place, which would seriously tarnish any hopes of a potential title challenge.





Ultimately, the away side are likely to be too strong for Deportivo, but if the Galicians can put in a solid defensive display they may be in with a chance of walking away with something.





Prediction: Deportivo 0-2 Atletico Madrid