Schalke Contract Rebel Leon Goretzka Tells Agent to Seal Barcelona Move This Summer

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka has informed his agent to sound out Barcelona for a summer move.

Goretzka's stock value has undergone an exponential increase in recent months and his performances have led to much speculation in recent months.

The ex-Bochum player will be a free agent in the summer and it is looking more and more likely he will not extend his contract. Many believe Schalke may be inclined to cut their losses and sell in January, in order not to lose yet another star (like Sead Kolasnic and Joel Matip) on a free transfer.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Liverpool and Barcelona have since been put on high alert regarding the midfielder, given the attractive situation at hand.

However, it seems the Blaugrana have the upper hand over the Merseysiders, according to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo.

It is claimed Goretzka's agent, Jörg Neubauer, has been told by his client to reach out to Barcelona for a transfer in the near future, while the club's sporting director, Robert Fernández, has scouted the player.

Barcelona Looking to Beat Bayern and Premier League Giants to Signing of Leon Goretzka https://t.co/LolkJYG2gf — 90min (@90min_Football) September 21, 2017

Despite the Copa del Rey winners being the 22-year-old's preferred destination, Goretzka has not ruled out a move to Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool. Both clubs are free to open talks with Goretzka as soon as the January transfer window opens.

There could be a silver lining for the Reds, as Mundo Deportivo also report if Goretzka moves to Catalunya, Barcelona will cease their interest in Philippe Coutinho. Barcelona tried several times to land Coutinho, but each approach was rebuffed, though they are expected to reinvest their interest.





Schalke have seen Matip, Kolašinac, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting leave as free agents recently, while Max Meyer will also be out of contract in the summer.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Goretzka already has seven goals for Schalke and Germany this season, but has conceded will be leaving die Königsblauen.