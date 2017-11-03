Slaven Bilic Will Target Liverpool's 'Vulnerable' Defence Despite Hammers' Own Injuries at the Back

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has suggested that Liverpool's 'vulnerable' defence will allow his side plenty of attacking opportunity during this weekend's encounter, despite the Hammers facing their own problems at the back.

The Hammers are currently struggling in 16th place with the side conceding 19 goals in the first ten matches, which has put Bilic's future at the club in jeopardy.

That situation was made worse last Saturday, after West Ham let a two goal lead slip to draw against Crystal Palace. That win would have provided some much needed daylight from the drop but Bilic is remaining optimistic about facing Liverpool's notoriously shaky defence.

West Ham Have '3 Unlikely Managers' on Shortlist to Replace Slaven Bilic if He Is Sacked https://t.co/j5O0NSZfO8 — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) November 2, 2017

He said, as quoted by the Guardian: “You have to be solid. Liverpool are a very offensive team. It is hard to defend for 90 minutes but when you know they are vulnerable you have a chance.





"You have to be behind the ball, be solid, make it tight for them. But you can’t only defend, you have to expose the weaknesses and space they are leaving behind. Like us they are also trying to find a balance. It’s not only Spurs who have shown they can be very vulnerable.”

Bilic's own defensive problems mean he will be without James Collins, Jose Fonte, Sam Bryam and occasional right back Michail Antonio, who are all out through injury - while Pablo Zabaleta is suspended following his fifth yellow card.

That list grew worrying longer when Aaron Cresswell was substituted after taking a knock during the Palace game with Winston Reid being ruled out a day earlier, but the manager confirmed that they will both be fit for Saturday's face off.

He said: “Injuries are part of football but it’s a bit strange because one week ago we were talking about having a full squad.

“Reid and Cresswell should be available but this week we have had another few injuries, especially defenders, and it doesn’t look great now in that area of team. But we are in position to have a good selection and a good performance.”