Slaven Bilic Will Target Liverpool's 'Vulnerable' Defence Despite Hammers' Own Injuries at the Back

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has suggested that Liverpool's 'vulnerable' defence will allow his side plenty of attacking opportunity during this weekend's encounter, despite the Hammers facing their own problems at the back.

The Hammers are currently struggling in 16th place with the side conceding 19 goals in the first ten matches, which has put Bilic's future at the club in jeopardy. 

That situation was made worse last Saturday, after West Ham let a two goal lead slip to draw against Crystal Palace. That win would have provided some much needed daylight from the drop but Bilic is remaining optimistic about facing Liverpool's notoriously shaky defence. 

He said, as quoted by the Guardian: “You have to be solid. Liverpool are a very offensive team. It is hard to defend for 90 minutes but when you know they are vulnerable you have a chance.


"You have to be behind the ball, be solid, make it tight for them. But you can’t only defend, you have to expose the weaknesses and space they are leaving behind. Like us they are also trying to find a balance. It’s not only Spurs who have shown they can be very vulnerable.”

Bilic's own defensive problems mean he will be without James Collins, Jose Fonte, Sam Bryam and occasional right back Michail Antonio, who are all out through injury - while Pablo Zabaleta is suspended following his fifth yellow card. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

That list grew worrying longer when Aaron Cresswell was substituted after taking a knock during the Palace game with Winston Reid being ruled out a day earlier, but the manager confirmed that they will both be fit for Saturday's face off. 

He said: “Injuries are part of football but it’s a bit strange because one week ago we were talking about having a full squad. 

“Reid and Cresswell should be available but this week we have had another few injuries, especially defenders, and it doesn’t look great now in that area of team. But we are in position to have a good selection and a good performance.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters