Barcelona Youngster Abel Ruiz Awaits New Contract Offer

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Barcelona starlet Abel Ruiz is reportedly awaiting a contract renewal from the Catalan giants, as question marks regarding his future continue to crop up.

The U17 World Cup finalist is a hot prospect with numerous teams expressing interest in securing his signature if his time in Catalonia comes to an end.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

Ruiz's current deal ends in June 2019 and has not been given any indication of a renewal, although the 19-year-old has expressed a desire to remain at the Camp Nou.

Contrarily, agent Sergio Barila has received numerous offers for Ruiz, with the potential of a move seemingly imminent unless Barcelona steps in with an offer.

Barcelona currently sit on top of La Liga with an eight point lead over fierce rivals Real Madrid.

However, injury problems will have a huge impact on Barcelona going forward this season, as record-signing Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan and Alex Vidal are all on the injury list, along with long-term absentee, Rafinha. 

With the departure of Neymar to PSG, the resolve of Barcelona has been thoroughly tested, as they have dealt with on-going injury problems while remaining on top of La Liga.

Competition at the Camp Nou is fiercely contested and that may keep the La Masia graduate far from the first team anytime soon.

However, if their injury problems persist throughout the course of the season, the league leaders may be forced to experiment by bringing Ruiz into the first team.

If that is not the case, Barila may look to find his client regular first team football elsewhere, to ensure that Ruiz is able to develop at such a young age.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

With Luis Suarez turning 31 in January, Barcelona will be keen on finding a replacement for the Uruguayan forward, who has been fairly inconsistent this season.

Ruiz will need to make a significant impact in the coming years in order to prove his worth to the historical club as receiving a new contract offer and breaking into the senior side will not be an easy accomplishment.

Barcelona's next fixture is against Sevilla at the Camp Nou, with a potential win giving them an 11 point lead over Real.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters