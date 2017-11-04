Barcelona Youngster Abel Ruiz Awaits New Contract Offer

Barcelona starlet Abel Ruiz is reportedly awaiting a contract renewal from the Catalan giants, as question marks regarding his future continue to crop up.

The U17 World Cup finalist is a hot prospect with numerous teams expressing interest in securing his signature if his time in Catalonia comes to an end.

Ruiz's current deal ends in June 2019 and has not been given any indication of a renewal, although the 19-year-old has expressed a desire to remain at the Camp Nou.

Contrarily, agent Sergio Barila has received numerous offers for Ruiz, with the potential of a move seemingly imminent unless Barcelona steps in with an offer.

Barcelona currently sit on top of La Liga with an eight point lead over fierce rivals Real Madrid.

However, injury problems will have a huge impact on Barcelona going forward this season, as record-signing Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan and Alex Vidal are all on the injury list, along with long-term absentee, Rafinha.

With the departure of Neymar to PSG, the resolve of Barcelona has been thoroughly tested, as they have dealt with on-going injury problems while remaining on top of La Liga.

Competition at the Camp Nou is fiercely contested and that may keep the La Masia graduate far from the first team anytime soon.

However, if their injury problems persist throughout the course of the season, the league leaders may be forced to experiment by bringing Ruiz into the first team.

If that is not the case, Barila may look to find his client regular first team football elsewhere, to ensure that Ruiz is able to develop at such a young age.

With Luis Suarez turning 31 in January, Barcelona will be keen on finding a replacement for the Uruguayan forward, who has been fairly inconsistent this season.

Ruiz will need to make a significant impact in the coming years in order to prove his worth to the historical club as receiving a new contract offer and breaking into the senior side will not be an easy accomplishment.

Barcelona's next fixture is against Sevilla at the Camp Nou, with a potential win giving them an 11 point lead over Real.