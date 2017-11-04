Chelsea vs Man Utd Preview: Classic Encounter, Form, Team News & More

Chelsea and Manchester United go head to head in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with all eyes on west London as Jose Mourinho faces his former club at Stamford Bridge for the third time since his dismissal in December 2015.

United were victorious in the most recent meeting between the clubs at Old Trafford in April, but Chelsea hammered Mourinho's team 4-0 in the reverse league fixture in November, while Antonio Conte also won in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge in March.

Getty Images/GettyImages

With four points currently separating fourth place Chelsea and second place United, a win for either side in this one will have significant implications at the top end of the table.

Classic Encounter





Chelsea and United are two of only six founder members to have played in every season of the Premier League, with a vast back catalogue of memorable fixtures between them.

One game in relatively recent memory that stands out is the 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge in February 2012, a contest that had everything from plenty of goals, to multiple penalties, incredible saves, and a dramatic second half comeback.

A Jonny Evans own goal had given Chelsea a first half lead, before further strikes from Juan Mata and David Luiz made it 3-0 with just 50 minutes on the clock. A penalty from Wayne Rooney soon reduced the deficit, and a second from the spot brought the score-line back to 3-2.

Javier Hernandez then popped up with United's equaliser in the closing stages. But the drama hadn't finished there as a spectacular save from David de Gea to deny future team-mate Mata, and another to stop Gary Cahill, prevented Chelsea from taking the lead again.

Under the stewardship of Roberto Di Matteo, Chelsea would go on to finish that campaign by winning the Champions League against all the odds. United, meanwhile, lost the Premier League title on goal difference to Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Form (Last 10 games - all competitions)





Chelsea - W W W L L D W W W L (most recent)





Man Utd - W W W W D W L W W W (most recent)

Team News





Chelsea: N'Golo Kante is set to return from injury after missing the last six games. Victor Moses remains out, though, while there could be benched casualties after this week's Champions League drubbing in Rome - Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko are vulnerable.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Man Utd: The visitors remain without influential midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini, but are more hopeful that Jesse Lingard will shake off a minor knock in time. Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera are set to be recalled after being rested on Tuesday night.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Lineups





Chelsea: (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Hazard, Pedro, Morata

Man Utd (3-4-3): De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Jones; Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford

Prediction





Despite his own team's better results over the last week-and-a-half, Jose Mourinho will most

likely fear a Chelsea backlash following their disastrous Champions League defeat.

At this stage it would be out of character for the United boss to set up for an away game against a big rival with anything other than a defensive mindset. A cagey affair wouldn't therefore be much of a surprise, with both managers probably happy to settle for a draw in the context.





Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

