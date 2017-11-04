Dries Mertens & Pepe Reina Huge Doubts for Napoli's Match Against Chievo

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Napoli could be without Dries Mertens and Pepe Reina when they face Chievo in Serie A action on Sunday, per Football Italia.

The Naples side are already missing Faouzi Ghoulam and Arkadiusz Milik, as well as Lorenzo Tonelli. And the two aforementioned players could join them on the sidelines when their team visit the Marcantonio Bentegodi this weekend.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Mertens suffered a knock during Napoli's 4-2 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek and might be excluded from the matchday squad, while Reina is having some problems with his back and isn't 100% fit.

If the keeper is unable to suit up, 26-year-old Luigi Sepe will be the one who comes in as a replacement.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Earlier this year, Sepe's agent, Mario Giuffredi, asked the club to show a bit of faith in the player.

He said: “I’d love them to say ‘Luigi, after Reina it’s you’. There’s no signal though, and I’m sorry because I think Gigi is a very strong goalkeeper and he’s attached to this club.”

It appears that the stopper could possibly get a chance, although Reina just might be the one in goal on Sunday if he feels okay enough to play.

