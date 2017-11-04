Former USMNT Player Paul Caligiuri Says He'll Run For U.S. Soccer Federation Presidency

Former U.S. men's national team player Paul Caligiuri officially announced his run for the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation over Twitter on Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2017

Former U.S. men's national team player Paul Caligiuri officially announced his run for the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation over Twitter on Friday.

He tweeted his announcement, along with the #Goal2019&2022 in reference to winning the next women's World Cup in 2019 and the next men's World Cup in 2022, reports ESPN. 

Caligiuri is best known for scoring the only goal in the United States' 1-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in 1989 that sent the U.S. to the 1990 World Cup — it's first qualification in 40 years. 

The U.S. missed the World Cup for the first time since then this year, losing to Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 13. The USA's loss, combined with wins by Panama and Honduras on the final qualification matchday, put the Americans in fifth in the CONCACAF hexagonal standings.

Since then, the future of U.S. Soccer has been up in the air, with manager Bruce Arena resigning less than a week after the loss. 

Soccer
USMNT Should Usher in New Faces for Awkward, Page-Turning Portugal Friendly

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati did not resign after the failure to qualify, but he also has not yet indicated that he will be running for a fourth straight term. Carlos Cordeiro, Gulati's vice president, is also in the running for U.S. Soccer President​. Boston lawyer Steve Gans and Massachusetts youth soccer official Paul Lapointe say they have secured the three nominations necessary to be in the running as well. Eric Wynalda, former U.S. great and current Fox Sports analyst, and Michael Winograd, a New York-based lawyer, both say they will be running, too.

Elections will be held February 10.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters