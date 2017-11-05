Antoine Griezmann's Brother Lashes Out at Atletico Madrid Through Twitter Following Dull Performance

Atletico Madrid aren't having the greatest of starts to their season, and with 10 games played in La Liga so far, they already trail leaders Barcelona by eight points.

Their luck in the Champions League hasn't been that great either, with their chances of being booted out of the tournament very high.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Having visited Deportivo on Saturday, it took a stoppage-time goal from Thomas Partey to hand them a slim 1-0 win. And a famous fan was left quite unimpressed.

Theo Griezmann, brother of star forward Antoine Griezmann, was very critical of Diego Simeone's tactics, and made his feelings known via Twitter.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image obtained from Diario AS.

"We advance 40 metres and then go back 80, it's something habitual. I don't understand it," he wrote, later deleting the tweets. "I have the impression that I am reliving the same game one more time.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

The France forward, who struggled throughout the match, was taken off around the 80th minute, but the Rojiblancos still managed a win, with Partey's free-kick stealing all three points.





Griezmann's lack of touches in attacking areas left his brother frustrated. And in another tweet, he said: "GRIEZMANN can not make chances if he doesn't have the ball."

The forward, who has been linked to Manchester United for quite some time now, will have fans worried over a potential exit, given his recent form.





But Theo certainly seems like he will be pushing for his brother to leave for Old Trafford next year.