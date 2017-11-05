Leicester Boss Claude Puel Delivers Update on Vicente Iborra's Injury

New Leicester City boss Claude Puel has discussed Vicente Iborra's injury, giving fans an update on the player's ankle problem picked up playing against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The midfielder, who was on target for the Foxes during the 2-2 draw, was taken off in the second half of the match after hurting his ankle, leaving the stadium with the joint heavily bandaged after the match.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Puel, though, doesn't believe that the injury is one that will keep Iborra out for too long, but rues the timing of the upcoming international break.

"I think it is not bad," the Frenchman said, via the Leicester Mercury.

“We have an international break now. But it will be difficult to train and correct some things without many players."

Andy King came on to replace Iborra after the Spaniard was subbed off, and the manager was full of praise for the 29-year-old, whom he says has his trust.

“I think Andy King is good, good with the ball," he added. "We trust him also but we know Iborra has the ability also to score on our free-kicks like the first goal.

“He has had also another good opportunity just after.”