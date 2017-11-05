Leicester Boss Claude Puel Delivers Update on Vicente Iborra's Injury

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

New Leicester City boss Claude Puel has discussed Vicente Iborra's injury, giving fans an update on the player's ankle problem picked up playing against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The midfielder, who was on target for the Foxes during the 2-2 draw, was taken off in the second half of the match after hurting his ankle, leaving the stadium with the joint heavily bandaged after the match.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Puel, though, doesn't believe that the injury is one that will keep Iborra out for too long, but rues the timing of the upcoming international break.

"I think it is not bad," the Frenchman said, via the Leicester Mercury.

“We have an international break now. But it will be difficult to train and correct some things without many players."

Andy King came on to replace Iborra after the Spaniard was subbed off, and the manager was full of praise for the 29-year-old, whom he says has his trust.

“I think Andy King is good, good with the ball," he added. "We trust him also but we know Iborra has the ability also to score on our free-kicks like the first goal.

“He has had also another good opportunity just after.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters