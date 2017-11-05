Manchester City will host Arsenal on Sunday in a pivotal English Premier League match for both teams.

Manchester City has dominated its competition so far this season. Pep Guardiola's side is in first place with 28 points after 10 matches, still undefeated in league play and five points clear of second–place Manchester United entering the weekend.

Arsenal's hopes of winning a title are quickly slipping away, and a loss to Manchester City could seal the Gunners' fate. Arsenal has 19 points, good for fifth–place in the league entering Saturday. A shock victory could place Arsenal in the top three, but Arsene Wenger's team has a mountain to climb to get all three points at the Etihad.

Arsenal is coming off a scoreless draw to Red Star Belgrade in Europa League play, while Manchester City beat Napoli 4–2 away from home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

