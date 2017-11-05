How to Watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Manchester City will host Arsenal on Sunday in a pivotal English Premier League match for both teams. 

By Stanley Kay
November 05, 2017

Manchester City will host Arsenal on Sunday in a pivotal English Premier League match for both teams. 

Manchester City has dominated its competition so far this season. Pep Guardiola's side is in first place with 28 points after 10 matches, still undefeated in league play and five points clear of second–place Manchester United entering the weekend. 

Arsenal's hopes of winning a title are quickly slipping away, and a loss to Manchester City could seal the Gunners' fate. Arsenal has 19 points, good for fifth–place in the league entering Saturday. A shock victory could place Arsenal in the top three, but Arsene Wenger's team has a mountain to climb to get all three points at the Etihad. 

Arsenal is coming off a scoreless draw to Red Star Belgrade in Europa League play, while Manchester City beat Napoli 4–2 away from home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. 

See how to watch Sunday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters