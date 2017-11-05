Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas: Brilliant Blancos Find Their Magic Touch in Comfortable Win

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Real Madrid defeated Las Palmas 3-0 at the Bernabeu on Sunday in an impressive display in a well needed victory for Los Blancos.

A stylish display with goals on the night from Casemiro, Isco and Asensio sent Madrid to second in the table, but only on goal difference.

Real went into the game with their worst start to a season in five years. The first half started as you would expect, with Madrid dominating possession and it didn't take them long to create their first clear cut chance. 

In the third minute, the ball broke to Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle of the park and he slid the ball through to Karim Benzema, who found himself one-on-one with the Las Palmas keeper only to rush his shot and spurn a great chance early on. 

The Frenchman's lack of confidence in front of goal was a theme of the first half for Los Blancos. Ronaldo came close twice, the first a left foot volley which rippled the side netting and another effort from outside the box which grazed the outside of the post. 

As for his strike partner, Benzema squirmed another great chance with a free header from ten yards out. The out of form front-man completely miss timed the header and the game remained level.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

For a side in the lower region of the table, Las Palmas played some excellent passing football. Their only chance of the first half came from on loan danger-man Vitolo. He found himself one-on-one with Kiko Casilla early in the first half, only for his shot to be cleared by Vallejo on the line. 

The breakthrough for Real came in the 40th minute from a Marco Asensio corner which was inadvertently knocked on by a Las Palmas player to be eventually nodded in by the Brazilian Casemiro to put the Madrid side ahead. 

 A different, more confident Real came out in the second half. They pushed Las Palmas back, controlled the play and soon it was 2-0 to the home side. A cross from Isco was punched out by Raúl and from 35 yards out Asensio struck the ball on the half volley on his favoured left foot and it rocketed into the top corner of the goal. A truly sensational goal from an exceptional player.

From that point Real kicked on and began to show their class, with Asensio and his fellow Spaniard Isco controlling the game, and it wasn't long before the former Malaga man got on the score sheet. 

Mid-way through the second half, a counter-attack from Madrid ended in a cross from Ronaldo, which picked out Isco perfectly who tapped in for Real's third of the night. 

Even though Ronaldo set up the goal, it wasn't his night as he missed chance after chance, while growing increasingly frustrated as the game went on. It wasn't only Ronaldo who tried to get on the score sheet. With fifteen minutes to go, a deflected right foot shot from Sergio Ramos hit the bar after good wing play from Lucas Vasquez.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

A comfortable win for Real who close the gap between Barcelona to eight points, and with a crunch fixture against Atletico Madrid on the horizon it was an important win and performance for Los Blancos. 


Lineups

Real Madrid: Casilla; Nacho, Vallejo, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Isco; Asensio; Ronaldo, Benzema.

Subs: Moha, Modric, Theo, Lucas V, Llorente, Mayoral, Ceballos

Las Palmas: Raúl; Lemos, Bigas, Navarro, D.Castellano, Macedo; J.Castellano, Aquilani; Gómez, Vitolo, Calleri.

Subs: Chichizola, Momo, Rémy, García, Hernán, Samper, Herrera. 

