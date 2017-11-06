David Moyes Expected to Be Announced New West Ham Manager

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

West Ham are set to name David Moyes as their new manager after Slaven Bilic parted company with the London club after a poor start to the season. 

The Hammers slumped to another league defeat at home to Liverpool on Saturday 4-1 and that was enough for the West Ham owners to decide Bilic wasn't the right man to take the club forward. 

Sky Sports understands that David Gold and David Sullivan will make a swift move to draft Moyes in with the club sitting in the relegation zone.

The Scot will come in until the end of the season to try and revive their season and steer them well clear from the drop. The West Ham Way reports that Moyes will be given a two and a half year contract but with a clause which can be activated at the end of the current campaign to break the contract, regardless of however successful his tenure is.

Before Bilic was given his marching orders, Moyes spoke to beIN Sports and revealed he would be interested if and when the job became available: "I've always said I want to go back into club management and if the right opportunity comes around, then I'll be interested.

"I've been there myself, I know what Slaven is going through at the moment. He must be hating it and wanting to get a result as quickly as he can. If it becomes available yes, but at the moment it's not available."

Now the role is vacant, he looks to have sealed a return to the Premier League for the first time since leaving Sunderland after failing to keep the Black Cats up. 

With the former Sunderland manager set to be given the reigns at West Ham, the Mail have reported that Moyes wants Stuart Pearce within his coaching staff. Pearce spoke to TalkSport saying he'd be interested:

"I’ve had no contact with West Ham if that’s what you mean. But if I had contact with them I would certainly go and talk to them."

Moyes' first game if he is appointed as the new West Ham manager, will be away to Watford after the international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters