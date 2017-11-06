West Ham are set to name David Moyes as their new manager after Slaven Bilic parted company with the London club after a poor start to the season.

The Hammers slumped to another league defeat at home to Liverpool on Saturday 4-1 and that was enough for the West Ham owners to decide Bilic wasn't the right man to take the club forward.

Sky Sports understands that David Gold and David Sullivan will make a swift move to draft Moyes in with the club sitting in the relegation zone.

The Scot will come in until the end of the season to try and revive their season and steer them well clear from the drop. The West Ham Way reports that Moyes will be given a two and a half year contract but with a clause which can be activated at the end of the current campaign to break the contract, regardless of however successful his tenure is.

The Chairmen and board of West Ham United would like to place on record their thanks and gratitude to Slaven Bilic and his team.https://t.co/rg0Jvoh9Tf — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 6, 2017

Before Bilic was given his marching orders, Moyes spoke to beIN Sports and revealed he would be interested if and when the job became available: "I've always said I want to go back into club management and if the right opportunity comes around, then I'll be interested.

"I've been there myself, I know what Slaven is going through at the moment. He must be hating it and wanting to get a result as quickly as he can. If it becomes available yes, but at the moment it's not available."

Now the role is vacant, he looks to have sealed a return to the Premier League for the first time since leaving Sunderland after failing to keep the Black Cats up.

We understand at @MailSport that David Moyes wants Stuart Pearce on his coaching staff as a former West Ham player — Matt Lawton (@Matt_Lawton_DM) November 6, 2017

With the former Sunderland manager set to be given the reigns at West Ham, the Mail have reported that Moyes wants Stuart Pearce within his coaching staff. Pearce spoke to TalkSport saying he'd be interested:

"I’ve had no contact with West Ham if that’s what you mean. But if I had contact with them I would certainly go and talk to them."

Moyes' first game if he is appointed as the new West Ham manager, will be away to Watford after the international break.