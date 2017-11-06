This Incredibly Rare Silver Ultimate Team Card Is Currently Worth Around 80k Coins

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Players have found the latest hidden gem in this year's FIFA Ultimate Team. FIFA 18 has been out for just a few weeks, but already people are paying a high price for this incredibly rare card.

Players will be rushing to buy premium silver packs in hope of grabbing 74-rated striker Brazilian striker Cristiano da Siva.  It is likely that the majority of players will have never heard of Cristiano. The 30-year-old players for J1 League team Kashiwa Reysol. 

But players will certainly learn the name as they keep an eye out for this highly-sought-after card. The silver player currently sells for around 80,000 coins on the Ultimate Team market.

Cristiano

With 90 pace, 90 acceleration, 80 shot power, and 91 strength, Cristiano is the kind of player that can make opponent's blood boil. 

With other attributes like three star skill moves and a four star weak foot, the silver striker could be the secret weapon in any Brazilian or silver player squad. 

With the card already incredibly rare, you might struggle to find Cristiano on the transfer market. the Brazilian silver card could be more valuable to your Ultimate Team than some gold cards, so be sure not to accidentally quick-sell him next time you open a silver pack.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters