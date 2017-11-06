This Incredibly Rare Silver Ultimate Team Card Is Currently Worth Around 80k Coins

Players have found the latest hidden gem in this year's FIFA Ultimate Team. FIFA 18 has been out for just a few weeks, but already people are paying a high price for this incredibly rare card.

Players will be rushing to buy premium silver packs in hope of grabbing 74-rated striker Brazilian striker Cristiano da Siva. It is likely that the majority of players will have never heard of Cristiano. The 30-year-old players for J1 League team Kashiwa Reysol.

But players will certainly learn the name as they keep an eye out for this highly-sought-after card. The silver player currently sells for around 80,000 coins on the Ultimate Team market.

With 90 pace, 90 acceleration, 80 shot power, and 91 strength, Cristiano is the kind of player that can make opponent's blood boil.

With other attributes like three star skill moves and a four star weak foot, the silver striker could be the secret weapon in any Brazilian or silver player squad.

With the card already incredibly rare, you might struggle to find Cristiano on the transfer market. the Brazilian silver card could be more valuable to your Ultimate Team than some gold cards, so be sure not to accidentally quick-sell him next time you open a silver pack.