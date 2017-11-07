Prosecutor Drops Investigation Linking Napoli Players to Mafia & Ticketing Controversy

High-flying Napoli have had charges against several players dropped, which linked stars to the mafia and a ticketing scandal.

Napoli were being investigated by the city's prosecutor to establish whether tickets were unknowingly provided to members of the infamous Camorra mafia, after photos were discovered of some unnamed players in the company of known organised crime members.

However, as reported by Football Italia, after investigations by FIGC, all claims of the links have been dropped against the club.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

After disappointing defeats to Manchester City recently in the Champions League, this will be a win for I Ciucciarelli, who were keen to distant themselves from the Camorra family.

“The prosecutor has archived the investigation, because the case doesn’t exist,” the club’s lawyer announced on Radio Crc.

“[President Aurelio] De Laurentiis’ hearing could be described as more of courtesy, the investigation began months ago and was an in-depth and widespread with other football fans and Azzurri directors, but it was a pro-forma encounter."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Now with the rumours of some Napoli players allegedly exchanging tickets with Camorra members, after photo evidence surfaced into the public, being dispelled by the local court, Serie A leaders Napoli can concentrate once again on football matters after a fine start to the 2017/18 season, impressing domestically with an unbeaten start to the campaign.

“The facts have been confirmed unchallenged, every possibility of engaging in this type of responsibility has been completely dispelled," said the club's lawyer.

“The President was always calm, his policy has always been to keep sporting values at the forefront, putting a clear dividing line between those who deserve to enter the stadium and those who have to stay out.”