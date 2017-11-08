Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Admits He Would Like to Have Started More Since Joining Liverpool

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted he would like to have played a bit more since joining the club from Arsenal in a high profile August transfer, but accepts that patience can be an important part of settling in at a new club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is thought to have quit Arsenal in a bid to play more regular football in a fixed position after spending years a frustrated back-up or utility player at the Emirates Stadium.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-HUDDERSFIELD

But the 24-year-old's appearance against West Ham on Saturday, a game in which he also scored, was his first Premier League start for the Reds after seven previous appearances.

He also started in the Champions League over Maribor a few days earlier, his first in Europe.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will hope that his last two performances prove to be an early watershed moment in his Liverpool career. But the player is also taking a mature approach to the situation and understands the context of his lack of consistent game time up to this point.

"It's never easy coming into a new team with as much quality as we've got here. It takes time to settle in and learn a new formation and style of play," he explained to the club's official website.

"I've had to be patient; I'd have liked to have played as much as I can, that's natural. The only thing I can do when I get the chance is try to impress and help the team to win, with goals and creating chances," he added.

"I'm going to keep trying to do that and keep pushing for starting places, just as everyone else will. That's the best thing competition for places.

"The most important thing is that we're winning. I'm happy with the result [against West Ham] and obviously it was nice to start as well."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters