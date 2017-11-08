Barcelona Right Back Aleix Vidal Returns to Training Following Ankle Injury to Boost Catalans

November 08, 2017

Barcelona right back Aleix Vidal took part in his first training session on Tuesday since injuring his ankle. 

Vidal trained alongside other members of the first team who were either recovering from injury or had not been called up by their national team. Gerard Deulofeu, Paco Alcacer and Denis Suarez all featured in the training session with the Barcelona B team. 

Sport reported that this training session, taken by head coach Ernesto Valverde, was part of the Spaniard's final stages of recovery ahead of a return to the first team.

The Spanish media outlet also reported that whilst the injured players stayed in the gym at the training ground, Luis Suarez continued with his special programme for recovery. The former Liverpool star has been trying to overcome a knee problem which has troubled him throughout the season. 


The striker has been in poor form for the Catalan giants, finding the net only three times this season. The Uruguayan's recent goal drought has been the worst he has endured since he left Liverpool in 2014. 

