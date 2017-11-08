Bayern Munich 'Looking' at Forgotten​ PSG Winger to Replace Franck Ribery in Bavaria

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

German champions Bayern Munich are interested in signing former Schalke 04 midfielder Julian Draxler next summer, as the club begins its search for a long-term replacement to Franck Ribéry, according to Sport.

The 34-year-old Frenchman has recently returned to training after sustaining an injury earlier this season, however, it appears Ribéry's time in Bavaria is coming to a close.

Despite ditching his homeland to join Paris Saint-Germain in January, Draxler has seen his chances in the French capital be limited this season following the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

It was widely reported during the summer that Draxler could be axed at PSG as the club looked to balance its books following their two big-name arrivals. 

As well as interest from clubs around Europe, including some from the Premier League, Bayern Munich's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić, confirmed interest in the German international as he told SportBild that "[Draxler is] a player that fits what we're looking for."

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-SCHALKE-DARMSTADT

The 24-year-old spent an incredible 14 years with Schalke 04, working his way up through their youth ranks before joining VfL Wolfsburg for €43m in 2015.

The German international failed to rediscover his best form at the Volkswagen Arena and he was shifted out halfway through his second season with the Wolves, opting to move to France and join PSG's project earlier this year.

Despite featuring 39 times for the Parisiens, in which Draxler has been involved in 19 goals, the World Cup-winning midfielder could be forced to look for first-team football elsewhere if he is to reach the potential he showed in the early stages of his career.

