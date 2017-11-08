Napoli Keen On Recruiting Porto's Diogo Dalot & Sporting CP's Rui Patricio in January Window

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Serie A leaders Napoli are said to be interested in bringing in two players from Portugal in the January window.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, the Italian side have made contact with the aim of recruiting Diogo Dalot from Porto and Rui Patricio from Sporting CP.

Filipe Farinha/GettyImages

The Naples outfit are reported as having undertaken discussions with Carlos Goncalves, who represents both players as an agent.


Dalot, an 18-year-old full-back, is being monitored by several clubs around Europe, including a few more in Italy. And Napoli are said to be ready to move for him in January, but will only actually go for a deal if the circumstances are right.


At this point, it isn't clear how much Porto are willing to sell him for.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Patricio, meanwhile, is being considered as an option to soften Pepe Reina's potential exit; although Real Sociedad's Geronimo Rulli is their main target.


Reina, 35, doesn't seem ready to hang up the gloves any time soon, and even has plans to keep on playing for Spain as long as they keep calling.


"I've always carried out the role that I've been given by the national team," he said last month. "I've given the best of myself and I'll keep going here until they stop calling me up."

His Napoli future, though, was thrust into doubt at the end of last season after club president Aurelio De Laurentiis offended his spouse. So there's really no telling what might happen, given the fact that his contract is set to expire next year.

