Karim Benzema Reveals How He Felt Whilst Being Detained in Jail in New TV Documentary

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has touched on the time he was detained in a Versailles prison during a new documentary about the striker's life in Madrid.

The 29-year-old was followed around by Canal Plus to narrate various aspects of his life, including at his home in the capital, Lyon's ground where he developed his game and a Valdebebas gym.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Benzema recalled some of the low points of his life in the documentary as well, including the time he was held over the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape blackmail incident.

He had to be detained whilst being investigated for complicity in attempted blackmail and participation in criminal conspiracy and he said about his ordeal, via MARCA:

"You feel alone, without football, without anything, like a criminal. You think to yourself: 'What are you doing here?'"

JACQUES DEMARTHON/GettyImages

Despite his experience, Benzema has remained number one striker at Real Madrid, which has been the case pretty much since he joined the club in 2009.

He has got off to a poor start this season, and will be desperately hoping to turn his form around in the run up to the World Cup next summer.

His manager and number one advocate Zinedine Zidane said in the documentary: "France has always been in his head. There was an issue but now that doesn't exist and you have to look at what he can offer as a player for the national team."